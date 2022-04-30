General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|TNT Infused
|Reviewed:
|November 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|eTrax Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|Reacta Gloss
|Color:
|Glow Orange / Copper / Plum
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Torpex
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The TNT Infused is the second release under the TNT nameplate for Roto Grip. Sharing the symmetrical Torpex core with the original TNT, this release features the eTrax Hybrid cover that comes out of the box with a polished Reacta Gloss finish. The TNT Infused cleared the fronts much better and turned the corner much harder for our testers compared to both the duller TNT and the Tour Dynam-X. It excelled on our medium oil pattern, and it was one of the rare balls that each tester could use with some success across all four of our test patterns.
Stroker gave this ball the best total ranking across the four patterns. On the medium oil condition, the TNT Infused provided a very good combination of midlane traction and a strong back end motion. He had no trouble getting this ball to recover from farther right, letting him play some swing through the front part of the lane. He also had enough midlane hook to easily move inside as the track area started to have more friction in transition. With no need to change the surface, he saw a big difference between the TNT Infused and the original TNT. Stroker had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the dry test pattern. His release cleared the front much better and provided a more forward motion downlane than what the other bowlers saw. He had more total hook than his Duo, letting him start farther left with his laydown and allowing him to get this ball farther outside
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip TNT Infused Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip TNT Infused vs. Roto Grip Clone
- Roto Grip TNT Infused vs. Roto Grip Duo
- Roto Grip TNT Infused vs. Roto Grip Exotic Gem
- Roto Grip TNT Infused vs. Roto Grip Magic Gem
- Roto Grip TNT Infused vs. Roto Grip TNT
- Roto Grip TNT Infused vs. Roto Grip Tour Dynam-X
To compare the Roto Grip TNT Infused to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip TNT Infused Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.