General Info

Brand:
Name:Tour Dynam-X
Reviewed:September 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Tour Trax Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Dark Cyan / Onyx
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Rondure Tour
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.026
Int. Diff:0.010

The Tour Dynam-X is one of two new releases for Roto Grip, along with the Clone. These two bowling balls are vastly different in ball reaction, making them a complementary one-two combo for the new season. The Tour Dynam-X uses a new version of the Rondure core design that was previously featured in the Rubicon line. The Rondure Tour weight block has a very low total differential of 0.026″, which is even lower than the balls from the Hyped and Hustle lines. This new core is paired with the new Tour Trax Solid Reactive coverstock with a very rough 2000 Abralon box finish. The result is a ball that picks up very quickly and is very smooth at the breakpoint and back end. Its lower hook potential matched up better for us on our test patterns that are shorter in distance, which allowed the rounder motion downlane to have enough time to get back to the pocket.

Stroker loved the motion he had on the dry pattern with the Tour Dynam-X. It allowed him to play straight up the eight board, using the rough cover to pick up in the midlane and provide a very controlled arc when it came out of the pattern. He was able to stand farther left than he could with his Rubicon UC3, and increasing his speed and adding a little loft to his delivery got the ball through the front later in the session. Between the adjustments to his delivery parameters and the ball starting to glaze up with lane shine, he didn’t need to change the surface or move left and open his angles as the oil transitioned. The sport pattern is where Stroker saw his next best reaction with the Tour Dynam-X. Its smooth downlane motion made it very easy

