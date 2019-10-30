Storm All-Road

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:NRG Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:4000 Abralon
Color:Carbon / Teal
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Inverted Fe2 Technology
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:0.000

The All-Road uses proven technology inside and out as Storm’s latest mid-priced release. The NRG Hybrid Reactive cover has most recently been used on the PhysiX, and the Inverted Fe2 Technology core has been the engine in the majority of the Hy-Road line. The All-Road comes sanded at a 4000 grit Abralon finish, providing traction in the midlane with a strong controlled motion at the back end.

The All-Road allowed Cranker to play farther left on the fresh medium oil pattern than he could with the polished Hy-Road and Hy-Road X. He sent his ball out to eight at the breakpoint and it provided a smooth and predictable reaction, even if it went into the dry too quickly. Tweener had to square up closer to the dry to compensate for the smoother motion downlane. With his more speed-dominant style, he liked how hard this ball rolled in the middle of the lane for him. Stroker had to square up as well, but with his lower rev rate, he didn’t have the downlane recovery to get to the

