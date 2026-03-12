Storm Alpha Crux

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Alpha Crux (2026)
Reviewed:June 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:GI-26 Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Black / Turquoise / Violet
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Core Specs
Name:Catalyst AI
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.018

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Alpha Crux joins the Storm lineup for the summer of 2026. This updated ball brings back the Catalyst asymmetrical weight block from the Crux line and surrounds it with the Amplified Inertia (AI) outer core. This change reduces the RG and increases the differential and intermediate differential in this ball compared to the original Alpha Crux. In addition to the outer core change, the coverstock has also been updated. This version uses GI-26 Solid, an upgrade from the GI-16 Solid formulation that was on the original, which is better suited for today’s slicker oils. The new Alpha Crux comes out of the box at a 2000-grit Abralon finish, providing easy traction on fresh, slick lane conditions.

Cranker

Cranker had a very good reaction on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Alpha Crux out of the box. The ball revved up effortlessly in the midlane, providing a strong continuation at the back end. He saw a bigger move off the end of the pattern compared to his Ion Max. This pattern is also where he saw the biggest difference in motion at the breakpoint compared to his EquinoX Solid. He saw a smoother shape at the breakpoint, but just as much continuation at the back end. It was very easy for him to stay in the pocket as the pattern started breaking down. He could make 3-and-1 moves left with his laydown point and his target at the arrows to keep the ball in the oil longer and get it down the lane. These moves allowed the Alpha Crux to continue to clear the front with enough downlane energy to kick out the corner. He didn’t need to make any changes to the

Additional Storm Alpha Crux (2026) Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.