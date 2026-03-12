General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Alpha Crux (2026)
|Reviewed:
|June 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GI-26 Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Turquoise / Violet
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Catalyst AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Alpha Crux joins the Storm lineup for the summer of 2026. This updated ball brings back the Catalyst asymmetrical weight block from the Crux line and surrounds it with the Amplified Inertia (AI) outer core. This change reduces the RG and increases the differential and intermediate differential in this ball compared to the original Alpha Crux. In addition to the outer core change, the coverstock has also been updated. This version uses GI-26 Solid, an upgrade from the GI-16 Solid formulation that was on the original, which is better suited for today’s slicker oils. The new Alpha Crux comes out of the box at a 2000-grit Abralon finish, providing easy traction on fresh, slick lane conditions.
Cranker
Cranker had a very good reaction on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Alpha Crux out of the box. The ball revved up effortlessly in the midlane, providing a strong continuation at the back end. He saw a bigger move off the end of the pattern compared to his Ion Max. This pattern is also where he saw the biggest difference in motion at the breakpoint compared to his EquinoX Solid. He saw a smoother shape at the breakpoint, but just as much continuation at the back end. It was very easy for him to stay in the pocket as the pattern started breaking down. He could make 3-and-1 moves left with his laydown point and his target at the arrows to keep the ball in the oil longer and get it down the lane. These moves allowed the Alpha Crux to continue to clear the front with enough downlane energy to kick out the corner. He didn’t need to make any changes to the
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Storm Alpha Crux (2026) Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm Alpha Crux (2026) vs. Storm Bionic
- Storm Alpha Crux (2026) vs. Storm Concept
- Storm Alpha Crux (2026) vs. Storm Ion Max
- Storm Alpha Crux (2026) vs. Storm Ion Max Pearl
- Storm Alpha Crux (2026) vs. Storm Monsoon
- Storm Alpha Crux (2026) vs. Storm Next Factor
- Storm Alpha Crux (2026) vs. Storm Rocket AI
To compare the Storm Alpha Crux (2026) to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Storm Alpha Crux (2026) Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.