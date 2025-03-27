Storm Bionic

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Brand:
Name:Bionic
Reviewed:February 2026
Coverstock Specs
Name:NRG Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:4000 Abralon
Color:Electric Blue / Magenta / Deep Purple
Core Specs
Name:Torsion AI
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Bionic is the newest introduction into the Master line for Storm. This ball uses the NRG Hybrid coverstock, which comes out of the box with a 4000 Abralon finish. It also features a new symmetrical core shape called Torsion AI, which gives the ball an RG of 2.47″ and a total differential of 0.050″. This design was built to be a symmetrical version of the asymmetrical Element shapes found in the Ion Pro and Ion Max bowling balls. The Bionic provides a quick-revving motion with a very strong move off the dry. We had lots of flare in the oil, allowing the Bionic to cover a large amount of boards for all three of our bowlers with the box finish.

Stroker

Stroker loved how easily the Bionic picked up for him on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He was a bit concerned going into the test session, considering that the ball was only at a 4000-grit Abralon box finish, as the length of this pattern usually requires balls with more surface to give him enough hook and traction. The Bionic revved up quickly off his hand, digging into the midlane very strongly. The ball was strong at the breakpoint and finished high flush in the pocket. He liked the added downlane motion over the Ion Max while starting up quicker and providing more total hook than the Ion Pro Solid and the Phaze II Pearl. The added hook made it very easy for him to get back to striking as the pattern started to break down. He could make a 2-and-1 move left with his feet and target at the arrows after the ball started finishing too high in the pocket, and he was right back to striking. He had no trouble with the Bionic trying to hook too early

Storm Bionic Comparisons

Additional Storm Bionic Resources

