General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Phaze II Pearl
|Reviewed:
|December 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TX-25 Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Red / Blue / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Velocity
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Storm Phaze II Pearl features a new pearlized coverstock on the now-legendary Velocity symmetrical core shape. We have seen a mix of glossy pearls and hybrids across the original Phaze, Phaze III, Phaze 4, Phaze V, and Phaze AI. While all of those balls have come and gone, the reactive solid Phaze II remains a staple in the Storm lineup. Even with the big anticipation of this release, the Phaze II Pearl lived up to expectations as a true pearlized Phaze II version. This ball uses a new coverstock that provides more traction and continuation than we saw from the TX-16 Pearl cover on the Phaze AI and the R2S Pearl cover from the Phaze 4 and Phaze V. The new TX-25 Pearl coverstock comes out of the box finished with Power Edge polish, allowing it to be clean through the front and retain plenty of energy for the back end. We liked this ball best on our fresh medium oil pattern, and it also complemented the Phaze II, Ion Max, and EquinoX Solid very nicely on the heavy oil and sport conditions.
Cranker
Cranker got to the pocket early and often with the Phaze II Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. He lined up farther left than he was with the Phaze V, but not quite as deep as he was with the Ion Pro Solid or EquinoX Solid. The ball picked up very well in the midlane, keeping it from over-skidding. He really liked the strong, consistent move the ball made at the end of the pattern. It was strong without being jumpy, and it was extremely continuous at the back end. Shots that he missed inside of target with the Hy-Road 40 that didn’t drive
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Storm Phaze II Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm Phaze II Pearl vs. Storm EquinoX
- Storm Phaze II Pearl vs. Storm EquinoX Solid
- Storm Phaze II Pearl vs. Storm Hy-Road 40
- Storm Phaze II Pearl vs. Storm Ion Pro Solid
- Storm Phaze II Pearl vs. Storm IQ Tour AI
- Storm Phaze II Pearl vs. Storm Level
- Storm Phaze II Pearl vs. Storm Phaze AI
- Storm Phaze II Pearl vs. Storm Phaze II
To compare the Storm Phaze II Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Storm Phaze II Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.