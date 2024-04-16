Storm Phaze AI

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Brand:
Name:Phaze AI
Reviewed:October 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:TX-16 Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Ivory / Anchor / Onyx
Core Specs
Name:Velocity AI
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

The Phaze AI is the latest release in Storm’s Master line. It uses the symmetrical Velocity core that powered all the previous Phaze releases, but it is now wrapped in Storm’s Amplified Inertia (AI) outer core system. This alters the dynamics slightly from the other Phaze bowling balls, reducing the RG to 2.47″ and increasing the differential to 0.053″. The coverstock is the same TX-16 Pearl formula that was used on the Journey, but the Phaze AI is finished with Storm’s new Power Edge polish. On our fresh test conditions, all three of our testers sometimes struggled to control the Phaze AI’s length and shape off of the breakpoint, but they generally found that their reactions improved and became more predictable as there was more dry on the lane. In fact, all three bowlers had their best matchup with the Phaze AI on our dry test pattern.

Stroker

Stroker’s lower rev rate and straighter angle of attack were big advantages for him with the Phaze AI on the fresh dry test pattern, as they helped give him more hold than the other two bowlers. The Phaze AI was very clean through the front, keeping it from hooking early on this shorter pattern and providing enough back end hook to get the ball back to the pocket on the fresh. As the lanes broke down, Stroker got a little confused by his ball motion. Opening up his angles gave him an over/under reaction, and trying to move farther outside with his feet caused the ball

