storm fate

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Fate
Reviewed:November 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:ReX Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Reacta Gloss
Color:Sapphire Pearl
Core Specs
Name:F-8
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

The Fate continues the Signature line for Storm, and it features a new core design and the ReX Pearl Reactive coverstock. This latest Belmo ball uses the symmetrical F-8 core, which gives it an RG of 2.52″ and a differential of 0.053″. For comparison, the Piston LD core from the Trend 2 had a higher RG of 2.54″ and a lower differential of 0.041″. The result is a very angular motion at the breakpoint with very strong downlane continuation. The Fate gave all three of our testers plenty of drive through the pins across multiple conditions, with enough traction to handle some oil in the middle of the lane even with its shiny Reacta Gloss box finish.

Stroker liked the Fate just a little more than the other two testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He really liked how strongly the Fate picked up in the midlane, setting it up for a big move when it saw the friction. He liked that his good shots put all of the pins in the pit, and even on a missed release, the Fate managed to pick up and provide enough hook to get into the light shaker zone of the pocket. He was left of where he played with the Phaze V and Night Road, and he was only a

