PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Trend 2
Reviewed:November 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:NRG Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Indigo / Space Black / Rosé
Core Specs
Name:Piston LD
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.54
Diff:0.041
Int. Diff:0.000

The Storm Trend 2 uses the new Piston LD symmetrical core design, which features a higher RG and a lower differential than the Piston core found in the Trend and Pro-Motion. The new core design is paired with the NRG Hybrid Reactive coverstock. This shell was previously used on the Super SonIQ and the All-Road, but both of those releases used a sanded box finish. The Trend 2 comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, giving it a strong downlane motion. The ball still has more midlane than the original Trend, helping it to provide plenty of total hook that allowed our testers to match up nicely on our medium and heavy oil test patterns.

Stroker loved his reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern. The more aggressive shell on the Trend 2 picked up the midlane very well, providing a strong move when the ball saw the friction. He had fantastic motion off the dry, giving him very strong hit at the pins. Shots that didn’t recover with the original Trend roared back and struck with the Trend 2. He had a smoother motion off the back of the pattern compared to

