General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Summit Ascent
|Reviewed:
|September 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Aqua / Smoke / Shadow
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centripetal HD - AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.46
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Summit Ascent joins Storm’s Master line for the 2024 league season. This ball takes the low RG Centripetal HD – AI core shape from the original Summit and the Summit Peak and combines it with the R2S Solid coverstock to provide a different ball motion. The original Summit used a hybrid version of the TX-23 cover, allowing it to be very early and controllable at the breakpoint. Instead of using a solid version of that coverstock, the Summit Ascent features the proven R2S Solid shell, making it cleaner and more responsive downlane than the hybrid cover of the original. This ball comes out of the box at a sanded 4000 Abralon finish, creating traction in the oil while allowing it to retain more energy for the breakpoint and back end compared to the original. As expected, we saw this ball start much earlier than the polished and pearlized Summit Peak across all of our test patterns.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction with the Summit Ascent on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He liked how well the ball dug into the midlane while being more angular than the original Summit at the breakpoint. With his high rev rate, he had little trouble creating hook and recovery on this pattern. The ball didn’t start quite as early as his Summit, but it was just as strong in the midlane and more responsive to the friction. This let him start farther left with his laydown point and get the ball farther right at the breakpoint compared to the Absolute Power. The difference in motions was even more apparent later in the session. As oil in the front started getting removed, the Summit and Absolute Power were much smoother on the back end,
