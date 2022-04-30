Storm Revenant

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Revenant
Reviewed:January 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:R3S Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Reacta Gloss
Color:Amethyst / Black
Core Specs
Name:Vector
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.54
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Revenant brings the symmetrical Vector core back to the Storm product line for 2023 and wraps it in the R3S Pearl Reactive coverstock. Prepped from the factory with Storm’s shiny Reacta Gloss finish, this ball fills the gap between more aggressive polished balls such as the Absolute and Fate and weaker offerings such as the Hy-Road Pearl. The Revenant closely resembled the Spectre across the BTM test patterns, and it impressed all three of our testers with its versatility.

Cranker loved his reaction with the Revenant on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball cleared the fronts effortlessly, making a strong motion downlane without being overly aggressive when it saw the dry. This allowed him to stay farther right than he could with balls like the Fate and Absolute. The Revenant was just as good for Cranker as the pattern started to break down. He could make small parallel moves left and the Revenant still got through the fronts easily, retaining plenty of energy for the breakpoint and back end. The box finish was best for him from start to finish on this pattern. The sport pattern is where Cranker had his next best reaction with the Revenant at its box finish. The polished cover allowed him to start in the track area, playing straighter angles and getting the ball to turn over at the back end into the pocket. He really liked how clean the ball was and how well it blended out the reaction at the end of the pattern, despite coming out of the box with a polished finish. The Revenant gave him a nice roll off the dry, never trying to jump left off the friction. As the track started to open up, he could start migrating left with his laydown and open his angles more through the front, but he

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.