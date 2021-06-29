General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Nova
|Reviewed:
|January 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2X Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Hot Pink / Lime / Jet Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ignition
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
The Storm Nova features the Ignition core, which is an asymmetrical design that gives it an RG of 2.49″, a total differential of 0.052″, and an intermediate differential of 0.019″. While this core has been used previously by Storm in several international private label balls, this is the first time it has been used in a worldwide release. The Nova’s R2X Hybrid cover was used previously on the Modern Marvel. It comes out of the box at a 3000 Abralon finish, giving it some teeth in the oil on heavier volume patterns. The Nova’s aggressive coverstock, sanded box finish, and core design provide lots of hook potential for bowlers of all styles.
Stroker liked how well the Nova picked up in the midlane and continued through the pins on the fresh heavy oil pattern. It provided more downlane motion than the Proton PhysiX with less total hook, and a lot more hook than the Dark Code. The Nova looked great on the fresh, but when it started hitting flat in transition, Stroker found that he couldn’t quite get enough hook when moving inside. He was instead able to add Step Two Compound to stay farther right and maintain energy through the pins. At this surface, the ball had more length and still had more hook than the
