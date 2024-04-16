General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|PhysiX Blackout
|Reviewed:
|December 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NeX Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blackout
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Atomic AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
Storm adds another ball to their Blackout nameplate with the release of the PhysiX Blackout. This ball is the third variation, joining the Virtual Energy Blackout and the Lightning Blackout in the Blackout line. It features the NeX Pearl coverstock, and the Atomic core from the Infinite PhysiX has been updated with the AI outer core system, slightly lowering the RG and slightly increasing the differentials. Instead of a 4000 Abralon finish like the Infinite PhysiX, the PhysiX Blackout comes out of the box at a 2000 Abralon finish, resulting in more total hook. We saw the PhysiX Blackout rev up quickly, creating plenty of traction with its dull coverstock. It offered more length and less total hook than the Ion Max, keeping the two products from overlapping in ball reaction. The added back end motion over the Absolute Power allowed us to cover more boards with the PhysiX Blackout across our patterns.
Stroker
Stroker got lined up very quickly on the heavy oil test pattern. The dull finish had no trouble reading very strongly in the midlane, allowing the ball to have a lot of overall motion. He was very pleased with how much traction the ball created, keeping it from having too much length on this pattern. He liked the strong change of direction the ball made at the breakpoint, giving him a good entry angle into the pocket. He could play a small swing, crossing board 12 at the arrows and getting the ball just outside the range finder downlane. The PhysiX Blackout was longer than his Ion Max and created a bit less total hook. He had no trouble moving farther left with his laydown point as the track area started to dry out later in the session. The strong motion
