Storm Spectre

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Spectre
Reviewed:January 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:R3S Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Crimson / Iron
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Vector
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.54
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Spectre rolls into Storm’s Thunder line featuring the R3S Pearl coverstock that was previously used on the Intense, along with the new Vector symmetrical core design. This new core features a lower RG and higher differential than the Inverted Fe2 core from the Hy-Road. With its 1500 grit polished box finish, the Spectre provides easy length and gave our testers a strong and consistent move at the breakpoint that performed very well on our medium oil test pattern. It also proved to be useful across all of the test patterns to varying degrees, depending on the style of each tester.

Cranker had just a little more room for error and slightly better pin carry than the other two testers with the Spectre on the fresh medium oil condition. It gave him several lane play options, as he could either keep it in the oil or send it out to the dry. It cleared the fronts easily, both on the fresh and as the lanes broke down. He could simply move inside to chase the oil as the lanes dried up and maintain a great reaction. The Spectre is a step down from the Trend 2, and

Storm Spectre Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Storm Spectre to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Storm Spectre Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.