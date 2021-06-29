General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Spectre
|Reviewed:
|January 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R3S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Crimson / Iron
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vector
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Spectre rolls into Storm’s Thunder line featuring the R3S Pearl coverstock that was previously used on the Intense, along with the new Vector symmetrical core design. This new core features a lower RG and higher differential than the Inverted Fe2 core from the Hy-Road. With its 1500 grit polished box finish, the Spectre provides easy length and gave our testers a strong and consistent move at the breakpoint that performed very well on our medium oil test pattern. It also proved to be useful across all of the test patterns to varying degrees, depending on the style of each tester.
Cranker had just a little more room for error and slightly better pin carry than the other two testers with the Spectre on the fresh medium oil condition. It gave him several lane play options, as he could either keep it in the oil or send it out to the dry. It cleared the fronts easily, both on the fresh and as the lanes broke down. He could simply move inside to chase the oil as the lanes dried up and maintain a great reaction. The Spectre is a step down from the Trend 2, and
