General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Summit
|Reviewed:
|July 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TX-23 Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue/Gold/Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centripetal HD - AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.46
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
At first glance, the Centripetal HD weight block of the new Summit should look very familiar to Storm fans, as it has been seen before in the SonIQ and Super SonIQ. The Summit adds Storm’s new AI (Amplified Inertia) outer core to help provide a lower RG (2.46″) and a higher differential (0.056″) compared to those balls. It also features the new TX-23 Hybrid cover, which is an evolution of the TX-16 cover from the Phaze II. The Summit’s 3000 Abralon box finish provides good traction for heavy to medium oil conditions, which is where our testers found it most useful.
Cranker saw the Summit’s dull box finish and strong core design get into a roll easily on the heavy oil test condition. Compared to the Phaze II, he was able to start four boards inside with his laydown and get the Summit two boards farther outside at the breakpoint. He didn’t have quite as much hook as the DNA, but he saw more angularity than the Phaze II, which allowed him to keep moving left as the pattern broke down. He really liked the reaction the box finish gave him on this pattern. Cranker needed to start an arrow deeper on the medium oil pattern compared to the heavy pattern. The dull surface created traction in the midlane without getting overly angular when it came out of the pattern. His reaction on the fresh was better than when the pattern started to break down. Once the front started to hook, he
Additional Storm Summit Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.