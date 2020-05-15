General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Trend
|Reviewed:
|July 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Aqua / Sapphire / Teal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Piston
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Trend is the latest ball in the Belmo Signature line for Storm. It shares the symmetrical Piston core with the Pro-Motion, which has a lower RG and a slightly lower differential than the Dual-Drive weight block found in the Timeless and Drive. The ball is wrapped in the legendary R2S Pearl Reactive coverstock at a 1500 grit polished box finish. The Trend easily floated down the lane for all three of our testers, while having enough downlane motion to still go through the pins.
On the fresh, the trend was best for all three of our testers on our dry test pattern. At the box finish, all three bowlers started near the center of the lane and got their balls going toward the gutter. They didn’t need to hang it off the edge of the lane, but getting it out to around four at the breakpoint gave them the most amount of strikes. There was minimal change to the pattern after using the Trend, and all three bowlers stayed in the same part of the lane through most of the session. It wasn’t until after throwing urethane on this pattern that the testers needed to adjust their
