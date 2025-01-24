General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Criterion Inverse
|Reviewed:
|November 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Super Response Pearl (HK22C)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Smoke / Hot Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Criterion ID
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.496
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Track Criterion Inverse uses different densities in the weight block compared to previous Criterion releases. Its Criterion ID core has a lower RG, a lower differential, and a lower intermediate differential than the Criterion MD design from the previous two Criterion balls. For the first time in the Criterion line, the Criterion Inverse uses a pearlized cover. Its new Super Response Pearl (HK22C) coverstock comes out of the box finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. With the changes to both the core and coverstock, we saw less total hook and less motion off the breakpoint than the Criterion Hybrid.
Tweener
Tweener had the best reaction out of our three testers on the medium oil pattern. He could start the Criterion Inverse farther right than the Criterion Hybrid and saw a smoother motion at the breakpoint than the Cypher Pearl. He had lots of hold left of target while seeing easy recovery without overreaction when he missed right. He didn’t need to make many moves to keep this ball in the pocket as the session progressed. When it started to leave the 4 pin, he could move his laydown point farther left or increase his ball speed. Either way, he was right back to striking, and he didn’t need to make any surface changes on this condition.
Tweener really liked his reaction on the dry test pattern. He could be firm with his speed, and the smoother change of direction downlane let him stay closer to the track area. He could keep his angles tighter, and he saw some hold to the left with hook and recovery to the right, without having any overreaction. The box finish helped keep the ball from hooking too early, making it a very good choice for him on this pattern. He needed
