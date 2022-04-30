General Info
The Track Criterion Hybrid is the follow-up to the Criterion from November 2024. Both balls share the asymmetrical Criterion MD core shape, and all the differences between these two balls come on the outside. The Criterion Hybrid uses a brand-new coverstock for Track called Super Response Hybrid (HK22C). It is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, giving it a glossy appearance. This cover and box finish allow the Criterion Hybrid to clear the front of the lane much easier and make a much stronger move off the dry compared to the original Criterion. We saw the total hook as similar to the Theorem Pearl, but the Criterion Hybrid wasn’t quite as long, and it dug into the oil a little easier. This ball motion matched up best on our medium oil pattern, but it also had its place on the heavy oil and sport conditions.
Stroker
Stroker lined up quickly with the Criterion Hybrid on the fresh medium oil pattern. On a warm-up pair, he had gotten lined up with his Theorem Pearl and played his first shot on that line. The Criterion Hybrid picked up a bit more in the midlane, but it still struck. He moved his feet two boards left and his target one board left at the breakpoint, keeping the Criterion Hybrid in the oil a bit longer. This allowed the ball to finish much more flush in the pocket. When he threw the Theorem Pearl from this line, he left the 2 pin standing, as it needed to get to the dry a little more. Chasing the oil farther left was very easy with the Criterion Hybrid. Stroker didn’t need to move much the entire session, but when he did, the Criterion Hybrid had no trouble handling the thicker oil in the center of the pattern.
