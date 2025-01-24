General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Cypher Pearl
|Reviewed:
|May 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Response Pearl (HK22)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Blue / Amethyst / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Synergy
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.540
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Track Cypher Pearl shares the symmetrical Synergy weight block with the original Cypher. It uses the Prime Response Pearl (HK22) coverstock, finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. The changes in coverstock and box finish compared to the original give this ball more length and a stronger downlane motion. The shinier finish needed a bit more friction on the lane to help it get back to the pocket. This made the Cypher Pearl a very good option to get into once our patterns started to break down from duller, more aggressive balls going down the lane. The length this ball was able to create made it very easy to stay farther right and straighter with our angles on the fresh, or to get deeper inside and get the ball around the corner later in transition.
Cranker
Cranker liked the easy length and strong back end motion from the Cypher Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. He started about five boards right of where he was lined up with the Theorem Pearl with his laydown point. He made sure to get the Cypher Pearl out to around board seven at the breakpoint and saw the ball finish flush in the pocket. He could still get the ball to create enough traction to get through the pins if he missed inside of target, as long as he was aggressive with his release and rev rate. As the pattern started to break down, he was able to make small 2-and-2 moves left to keep the ball in the pocket after it started to go high. He needed to get this ball farther right than the Criterion Hybrid or the Theorem Pearl, or it didn’t quite make the corner and get back to the pocket. On a normal league night with no surprises,
