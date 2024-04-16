General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Theorem Pearl
|Reviewed:
|December 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Response Pearl (HK22)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple / Blue / Sky Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|MC2 Asym
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.473
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Theorem Pearl shares the MC2 Asym core design with the very successful Theorem. This ball changes the coverstock to Prime Response Pearl (HK22) from the Prime Response Hybrid (HK22) veneer that was used on the original. Both balls share the same shiny box finish, allowing the Theorem Pearl to clear the front easily before making a strong turn when it finds the dry. The added motion off the dry allowed us to cover more boards than with the Theorem. We were able to open up the lane more and see more downlane recovery compared to the Theorem, Stealth Hybrid, or Criterion. We found this ball to be effective for all three bowlers across all four of our patterns with the box finish. Adjusting the surface when needed provided even more versatility, allowing us to fine-tune its reaction for different conditions.
Cranker
Cranker had a very good reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern. His ball got through the front of the lane easily and then made a strong, angular move at the breakpoint. The Theorem Pearl offered lots of continuation at the back end, finishing very strong through the pins. He was able to move deeper with his laydown point as the pattern started to break down. This opened his angles more in the front, getting the ball farther right and farther downlane before it changed directions. The coverstock was strong enough to dig through the oil in the center of the lane, preventing it from having an over/under reaction as he started to keep the ball in the oil longer. The box finish was very good at providing length and recovery, so he didn’t make any surface changes. If he needed a smoother motion, he could get up the back of the ball more at the release or
