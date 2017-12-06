General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-6 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Purple / Light Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Kinetic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.038
|Int. Diff:
|0.005
The Kinetic Amethyst is the newest addition to Track’s Mid Performance line. This ball joins the asymmetrical Kinetic Ruby and Kinetic Emerald in this line, along with the symmetrical Ultra Heat. The Amethyst provides the most length of the current balls at this price point for Track. On the inside, it shares the same Modified Kinetic weight block with both the Emerald and the Ruby. Its coverstock is QR-6 Pearl, which comes out of the box with a polished 500/1000 Abralon finish that provides effortless length.
The Kinetic Emerald was best on our medium oil test pattern, both when it was fresh and after it had transitioned. Each of our three testers could play close to their comfort zones on this pattern, using the length from the cover to push their balls to the breakpoint. Tweener liked his reaction the best on the fresh. He got his ball started on 21 off his hand, across 16 at the arrows, and out to nine at the breakpoint. His ball never tried to hook early, helping it to retain lots of energy for the breakpoint and back end. Stroker and Cranker could get to the pocket, but they didn’t have as much room for error downlane as Tweener. Stroker was playing straighter up the outside part ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track Kinetic Amethyst Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Kinetic Amethyst vs. Track Alias
- Track Kinetic Amethyst vs. Track Kinetic Emerald
- Track Kinetic Amethyst vs. Track Kinetic Ruby
- Track Kinetic Amethyst vs. Track Logix
- Track Kinetic Amethyst vs. Track Ultra Heat
To compare the Track Kinetic Amethyst to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Kinetic Amethyst Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.