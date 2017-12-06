track-kinetic-amethyst

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-6 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Purple / Light Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Modified Kinetic
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.038
Int. Diff:0.005

The Kinetic Amethyst is the newest addition to Track’s Mid Performance line. This ball joins the asymmetrical Kinetic Ruby and Kinetic Emerald in this line, along with the symmetrical Ultra Heat. The Amethyst provides the most length of the current balls at this price point for Track. On the inside, it shares the same Modified Kinetic weight block with both the Emerald and the Ruby. Its coverstock is QR-6 Pearl, which comes out of the box with a polished 500/1000 Abralon finish that provides effortless length.

The Kinetic Emerald was best on our medium oil test pattern, both when it was fresh and after it had transitioned. Each of our three testers could play close to their comfort zones on this pattern, using the length from the cover to push their balls to the breakpoint. Tweener liked his reaction the best on the fresh. He got his ball started on 21 off his hand, across 16 at the arrows, and out to nine at the breakpoint. His ball never tried to hook early, helping it to retain lots of energy for the breakpoint and back end. Stroker and Cranker could get to the pocket, but they didn’t have as much room for error downlane as Tweener. Stroker was playing straighter up the outside part ...

