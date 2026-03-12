Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Kinetic Sapphire Ice
Reviewed:April 2026
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Prime Response Pearl (HK22)
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Purple / Sky Blue / White
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Shuttle
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.480
Diff:0.040
Int. Diff:0.006

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Kinetic Sapphire Ice is the third Kinetic ball released since Track’s transition from Ebonite International to the Brunswick family. This is the first pearlized Kinetic to use HK22 in the coverstock, and the difference it made was massive. This ball features the same Prime Response Pearl (HK22) cover that was used on the Cypher Pearl, but this time it surrounds the Shuttle core. Like most of the glossy balls from the Brunswick brands, the Kinetic Sapphire Ice is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. We matched up extremely well with this combination on our medium oil test pattern. All three bowlers were pleasantly surprised with the amount of movement this ball offered at the breakpoint, and they really liked the continuation it provided through the pins.

Cranker

Cranker felt like he had nearly the entire right side of the lane on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Kinetic Sapphire Ice. He lined up around board 25 with his laydown point, targeting 15 at the arrows and seven at the breakpoint. He had a ton of area downlane with the box finish. Shots that he missed outside of target got far enough down the lane before changing directions, letting him still hit the pocket. He was really surprised by the amount of hook and traction he saw on shots that were missed inside of target. The ball still picked up plenty and had enough drive and traction to get through the pins very well. He saw much more response to the friction compared to his Criterion Inverse. After he made a parallel move to the left when the ball started to over-hook, it still picked up with no trouble in the heaviest part of the pattern,

Additional Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice Resources

Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.