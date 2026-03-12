General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Kinetic Sapphire Ice
|Reviewed:
|April 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Response Pearl (HK22)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple / Sky Blue / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Shuttle
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.006
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Kinetic Sapphire Ice is the third Kinetic ball released since Track’s transition from Ebonite International to the Brunswick family. This is the first pearlized Kinetic to use HK22 in the coverstock, and the difference it made was massive. This ball features the same Prime Response Pearl (HK22) cover that was used on the Cypher Pearl, but this time it surrounds the Shuttle core. Like most of the glossy balls from the Brunswick brands, the Kinetic Sapphire Ice is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. We matched up extremely well with this combination on our medium oil test pattern. All three bowlers were pleasantly surprised with the amount of movement this ball offered at the breakpoint, and they really liked the continuation it provided through the pins.
Cranker
Cranker felt like he had nearly the entire right side of the lane on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Kinetic Sapphire Ice. He lined up around board 25 with his laydown point, targeting 15 at the arrows and seven at the breakpoint. He had a ton of area downlane with the box finish. Shots that he missed outside of target got far enough down the lane before changing directions, letting him still hit the pocket. He was really surprised by the amount of hook and traction he saw on shots that were missed inside of target. The ball still picked up plenty and had enough drive and traction to get through the pins very well. He saw much more response to the friction compared to his Criterion Inverse. After he made a parallel move to the left when the ball started to over-hook, it still picked up with no trouble in the heaviest part of the pattern,
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Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice vs. Track Criterion Inverse
- Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice vs. Track Cypher Pearl
- Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice vs. Track Kinetic Cobalt
- Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice vs. Track Paragon Shadow
- Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice vs. Track Stealth Mode Hybrid
- Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice vs. Track Synthesis
- Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice vs. Track Theorem Solid
To compare the Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Kinetic Sapphire Ice Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.