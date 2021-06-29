In this recurring feature, I’ll be answering questions from Bowling This Month readers, or questions I’ve received from bowlers I work with, that might not require the depth of a full-length article, but that can definitely benefit more than just the person who happened to ask. Think of it as a Dear Abby column for bowlers.

What is the cause and corrective move when leaving the 3/6/10?

Most coaches, including myself, tend to focus on the adjustments you need to make when you are in the pocket, but not striking—for example, adjusting to a weak 10 pin versus adjusting to a 9 pin. But what about when you’re not in the pocket? Despite being obviously farther away from striking, the adjustments might not be as obvious. This question was asked in the comments of last month’s article, so let’s dive into the particularities of one of the most common multi-pin combinations that we see: the 3/6/10 (or 2/4/7 for lefties).

There are several variations of the 3/6 leave: the 3/6, the 3/6/10, the 3/10, and the hardest non-split spare in bowling, the 3/6/9/10. Aside from the possibility of a pin being slightly off-spot that affects what is left standing, the combinations do give you different information about your ball motion. But let’s start with the most basic information first.

On hits where your ball does not even touch the 3 pin, one of the pocket pins, it’s pretty clear that the ball has hooked too much. If your shot felt good, it’s a very bad sign, and even if your execution was mediocre, it tells ...