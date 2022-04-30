Coach, I've Got a Question! - February 2025

Image credit

Article Contents

  • 1. I have an issue where my fourth step (out of five) goes out to the right (I’m righthanded)...
    • 1.1. Why are you stepping to the outside?
  • 2. For the last two years, I’ve started to flip the ball more while coming from behind...
    • 2.1. Why are you bruising?
    • 2.2. Are you doing something wrong with your release?
  • 3. I recently started bowling again after 45 years, having bowled a lot when I was young...
    • 3.1. Perception versus reality
    • 3.2. Thumb exit is not the same as thumb entrance
    • 3.3. Bending the thumb on the way in
    • 3.4. It “feels” long

In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers and bowlers that I work with. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

I have an issue where my fourth step (out of five) goes out to the right (I’m righthanded) instead of being in line with my third step. What could be the cause of that, and how can I fix it?

This is a fairly common issue that can have a few potential underlying causes. Before going into those, I just want to clarify something about the positioning of this step. The second-to-last step of the approach shouldn’t necessarily be directly in line with the previous one. However, it also shouldn’t be going to the outside. It should be straight or slightly inside, depending on your game and body type.

Referring to the image below from Bowling 2.0: Footwork by Juha Maja, your second-to-last step can be in the green channel without it being an issue. It’s only once you start stepping into the red channel that you’re inhibiting the swing path.

Footwork Channels - 4th step

This image shows the first four steps of the modern approach using the channel method. A fourth step (out of five) in the green channel is generally okay.

Why are you stepping to the outside?

There are a few reasons why a bowler’s footwork might be going out of line here. Most of the reasons are related to your center of gravity. Remember that getting a strike is not your body’s primary concern while walking. Its primary concern is keeping you from falling over.

For a righthander taking a five-step approach, if your center of gravity is too far outside of your left foot in the third step, your body will naturally send your right foot to the outside so you can keep your balance. With this in mind, let’s look at the ...

Continue Reading...

Already a premium member? Click here to log in.

Related Bowling Tips Articles

Kicking Out the Corners – Part 2

The flat 10 versus the weak 10

By:

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – March 2024

By:

Improving Your Feel at Release

Drills to develop your feel and versatility

By:

The PWBA Off-Season Round Table: Rest, Recreation, Training, and Preparation

By:

Coach, I’ve Got a Question! – September 2024

By:

Tyrel Rose

About Tyrel Rose

Tyrel Rose has over 20 years of experience coaching bowlers of all levels. He is currently the Head Coach of Team Canada, and he offers remote private coaching services for bowlers who want to improve their games. From 2019 to 2024, Tyrel was Bowling This Month's Director of Content. He has written over 150 articles for BTM on all aspects of the sport, and he is also the author of two best-selling bowling books, One Frame at a Time and One Elite Frame at a Time.