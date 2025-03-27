Coach, I've Got a Question! - February 2026

In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers and bowlers that I work with. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

I’m a 180-average bowler looking to keep improving, but I struggle with my ball reaction. Which is more important for me to learn about: bowling balls or oil patterns?

Before I became a full-time coach, I ran a pro shop for five years, so I think I can say this with reasonable certainty: most bowlers who want to improve spend far too much time concerned with their bowling balls.

Studying about RGs, differentials, and coverstocks will typically not make you a better bowler. It can make you think you are a smarter bowler, but there is no guarantee that it will improve your average.

On the other hand, understanding the bowling environment, including oil patterns, will undoubtedly help you make better decisions and improve your scores. Before anyone gets upset about how important the ball is for lane play, I’m of course going to address why the right ball, layout, and surface preparation matter. But for the purpose of this question, they don’t matter as much as many bowlers think they do.

The entrepreneur versus the accountant

Think of it this way: pretend you’re an entrepreneur running your own business. Your job is to make and sell widgets. The more widgets you sell, the better your company does and the more money you make. Every company needs accounting, of course, but becoming an expert accountant will not make you better at making or selling widgets. So, you ...