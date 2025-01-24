Robot vs. Coach - Part 3

Over the last two installments of this series, I’ve asked ChatGPT to help me out as a beginner just getting into the game, and as an intermediate player looking for help to improve my average and performance on sport conditions. So far, the advice has been generally sound, but there have been some mistakes and issues along the way.

For my third article in this series, I wanted to dig into questions related to the highest levels of competition: bowling at the professional level, and how I can achieve it. Once again, I’ll summarize the information provided in terms of the good and bad advice, and I’ll explore some follow-up threads to see how ChatGPT can guide me.

What does it take to compete on the PBA Tour?

Admittedly, this is a “getting started” question, but ChatGPT really nailed it with its answer. From an elite skill level to mental toughness to financial considerations, I don’t know that I could have provided a more comprehensive answer.

The only small drawback was that it always provides its answers in bullet points, so there’s very little room for any sort of detail. That said, each point was concise and accurate in terms of the information provided.

One of the things I’ve enjoyed about using ChatGPT is that every entry concludes with a prompt for another question. In this case, I was asked if I wanted to provide my stats for a detailed roadmap on how to get ready to compete on the PBA Tour.

Yes, please.

Getting ready for the PBA Tour (hypothetically)

Luckily, I wrote a weekly blog for BTM during the 2022/23 league season, so I’ll use the information from the midpoint of that season to see what further insights ChatGPT can provide.

To prepare for the PBA Tour, ChatGPT said that I’ll “need to bridge the gap between house shot dominance and sport shot mastery.” Correct.

I do like that ChatGPT has ...