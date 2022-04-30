In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

I’m working with a coach on a biweekly basis. I’m also bowling in a competitive summer league. What is your take on trying out new things that my coach just worked with me on when I bowl the next night in my league?

Working on your game can be tough, and bowlers often ask themselves the question above. The answer depends on two things: how important the league is to you and how much time you have to practice.

How important is your league?

If you are a competitive “weekend warrior” type of bowler, for whom league is basically a means to remain sanctioned and establish an average, then your league experience probably isn’t (or shouldn’t be) a very high priority. In this case, implementing changes to your game and continuing to work through those changes in league is probably not a bad thing.

On the other hand, if the league is competitive, or you are still establishing yourself as a bowler and don’t bowl a lot of tournaments, your league is a barometer of your success. In this instance, you probably don’t want to “mess it up” by trying out significant changes, so you should save them for practice. This also depends on question number two below. Minor changes, however, should probably still be implemented, but it’s up to you and your coach to decide what constitutes a “minor” change.

An important caveat here applies to non-singles leagues. If you are bowling with one or several teammates, you need to make sure that they are on the same page. If you are someone for whom league essentially equates to higher-end practice, then ...