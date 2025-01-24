In this recurring feature, I answer questions from Bowling This Month readers and bowlers that I work with. If you have questions, please leave them in the comment section below so I can address them in a future installment of Coach, I’ve Got a Question!

I’ve read that there is a 1.5 to 2 mph difference between launch speed and the speed when the ball hits the pins. However, whenever I watch a bowler on YouTube who is using Specto, the difference is between 3.5 and 4.2 mph. Which is correct?

The short answer to this question is that Specto is almost certainly correct. Unless there is a calibration issue, it is extremely accurate for measuring the different parameters of ball motion, including speed loss.

That being said, speed loss is also affected by the environment and bowler, so what’s happening for this specific person might not be true for you or other bowlers. How quickly the ball loses speed is affected by the lane surface and oil pattern, the oil itself, as well as the bowler and ball they are using.

Environmental factors

When we talk about the bowling environment, we’re talking about the lanes themselves as well as the oil. When we refer to “high friction” environments that promote more hook, we’re also talking about situations where the ball loses ...