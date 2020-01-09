General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Flux Pearl
|Reviewed:
|March 2020
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S72R Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Orange Pearl
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Amplify Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
The Flux Pearl is the only factory-polished ball in the current Tour Engineered 900 series from 900 Global. The Amplify Asymmetric core design returns from the original Flux and is paired this time with the S72R Pearl cover. The 1500 grit polished box finish on the Flux Pearl doesn’t go as long down the lane as the Money Badger, Honey Badger Extreme Pearl, or White Hot Badger. This earlier traction helped this ball perform well on the heavier oil and sport oil patterns, but all three testers found the Flux Pearl to be most effective on the medium pattern.
Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker all struck a lot on the medium pattern with the box-finished Flux Pearl. Stroker doesn’t often see his ball run over the 8 pin as many times as he did with this ball. It provided plenty of midlane traction for him, along with a strong movement at the back end and through the pin deck. Tweener’s reaction was just as good, but from slightly farther inside at the arrows. As good as the Flux Pearl was for Stroker and Tweener, it was even better for Cranker. With the Flux Pearl hooking earlier than other polished pearls in the brand, he
900 Global Flux Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Flux Pearl vs. 900 Global Equilibrium
- 900 Global Flux Pearl vs. 900 Global Flux
- 900 Global Flux Pearl vs. 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl
- 900 Global Flux Pearl vs. 900 Global Money Badger Tour
- 900 Global Flux Pearl vs. 900 Global Volatility
- 900 Global Flux Pearl vs. 900 Global Volt
- 900 Global Flux Pearl vs. 900 Global Volt Solid
To compare the 900 Global Flux Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Flux Pearl Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
