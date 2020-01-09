900 Global Flux Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Flux Pearl
Reviewed:March 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:S72R Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Orange Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Amplify Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.014

The Flux Pearl is the only factory-polished ball in the current Tour Engineered 900 series from 900 Global. The Amplify Asymmetric core design returns from the original Flux and is paired this time with the S72R Pearl cover. The 1500 grit polished box finish on the Flux Pearl doesn’t go as long down the lane as the Money Badger, Honey Badger Extreme Pearl, or White Hot Badger. This earlier traction helped this ball perform well on the heavier oil and sport oil patterns, but all three testers found the Flux Pearl to be most effective on the medium pattern.

Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker all struck a lot on the medium pattern with the box-finished Flux Pearl. Stroker doesn’t often see his ball run over the 8 pin as many times as he did with this ball. It provided plenty of midlane traction for him, along with a strong movement at the back end and through the pin deck. Tweener’s reaction was just as good, but from slightly farther inside at the arrows. As good as the Flux Pearl was for Stroker and Tweener, it was even better for Cranker. With the Flux Pearl hooking earlier than other polished pearls in the brand, he

Additional 900 Global Flux Pearl Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.