General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S71 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Purple / Black Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Grapnel Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.041
|Int. Diff:
|0.008
The 900 Global Honey Badger Claw uses the same Grapnel Asymmetric core as the original gold Honey Badger. The difference comes in the coverstock, which is the S71 Solid cover at a 2000 Abralon finish. The black and purple Honey Badger Claw slashes though heavier volumes of oil much more easily than the previous two Badger releases. Bowlers who want to start deeper in the oil will enjoy the extra traction this ball provides while still maintaining a strong back end motion. When the Badger and Honey Badger are pushing too far down the lane and not hooking enough, the Claw will be the answer.
All three of our testers had their best reactions with the box-finished Honey Badger Claw on our heavy oil test pattern. Its sanded surface was more than rough enough to keep the Claw from sliding too far down the lane before it hooked. Its higher RG core shape was a factor in pushing the ball too long only if we got too fast with our ball speeds. All three testers played straighter through the front compared to where they played with the Continuum, with each of them standing four to five boards right with their feet while using similar targets at the arrows and similar breakpoints. Tweener and Stroker were really impressed with how much hook they had in the oil and how much angle their balls had off the breakpoint if they did get their balls a tad to the right. The box finish was best for
