General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Honey Badger Intensity
|Reviewed:
|March 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S70 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Pink / Blue Navy
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Grapnel 2.0 Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
900 Global’s new Honey Badger Intensity is the latest addition to the Honey Badger family. This ball uses the same Grapnel 2.0 Asymmetric core from the Honey Badger Revival and pairs it with the S70 Solid coverstock, which was recently found on the Ordnance. Between the 4000 Abralon finish and the weaker overall coverstock, this ball provided less total hook than the Aspect. The Honey Badger Intensity’s core, coverstock, and box finish combination tended to provide our testers with their best matchups in transition, with the best oil pattern depending on each tester’s individual style.
Stroker had the best overall reaction with the Honey Badger Intensity across the test patterns. On the medium house shot condition, he played a very small swing, allowing the asymmetrical core to rev up and the 4000 grit surface to read the midlane for a smooth arc downlane. On the fresh, he had more length than the Aspect, along with a smoother back end motion than the Ordnance C4. Between oil getting into the fresh cover and the lanes drying out a bit,
