General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Ordnance C4
|Reviewed:
|December 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S70 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Aqua / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Shrapnel 2.0 Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Ordnance C4 joins the Honey Badger Revival in the current Tour Preferred 700 series line from 900 Global. It uses a new version of the symmetrical Shrapnel core and a hybrid version of the very popular S70 coverstock, sanded at 4000 Abralon. The Shrapnel 2.0 Symmetric core gives the Ordnance C4 a slightly higher RG and a slightly lower differential than the Shrapnel Symmetric core that was used in the original solid-covered Ordnance. The hybrid cover of the Ordnance C4 gave all three testers more length and a sharper move off the dry than the Ordnance, with more total hook than the Ordnance Pearl.
The dull box finish gave Cranker the best reaction of the three testers on the heavy oil pattern. The Ordnance C4 picked up and provided enough overall hook for him to have no trouble on this pattern. His ball retained more energy than the Aspect, providing less hook but more downlane motion. He started farther right with the Ordnance C4 than with the Aspect or the original Ordnance on the fresh and his reaction
