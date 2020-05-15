900 Global Ordnance C4

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Ordnance C4
Reviewed:December 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:S70 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:4000 Abralon
Color:Aqua / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Shrapnel 2.0 Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:0.000

The Ordnance C4 joins the Honey Badger Revival in the current Tour Preferred 700 series line from 900 Global. It uses a new version of the symmetrical Shrapnel core and a hybrid version of the very popular S70 coverstock, sanded at 4000 Abralon. The Shrapnel 2.0 Symmetric core gives the Ordnance C4 a slightly higher RG and a slightly lower differential than the Shrapnel Symmetric core that was used in the original solid-covered Ordnance. The hybrid cover of the Ordnance C4 gave all three testers more length and a sharper move off the dry than the Ordnance, with more total hook than the Ordnance Pearl.

The dull box finish gave Cranker the best reaction of the three testers on the heavy oil pattern. The Ordnance C4 picked up and provided enough overall hook for him to have no trouble on this pattern. His ball retained more energy than the Aspect, providing less hook but more downlane motion. He started farther right with the Ordnance C4 than with the Aspect or the original Ordnance on the fresh and his reaction

Additional 900 Global Ordnance C4 Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.