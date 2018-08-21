General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S78R Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Inverted Grapnel Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.008
The Money Badger Tour is the second of two new entries into 900 Global’s Tour Preferred 700 series lineup, along with the Money Badger. This ball shares its Inverted Grapnel Asymmetric core with the Money Badger, so differences in these two balls all come from the coverstock and box finish. The core is paired with the S78R Solid coverstock from the Truth Tour that is finished with a 2000 Abralon pad, creating much earlier and more total hook than its pearlized counterpart. The Inverted Grapnel Asymmetric core provides a higher differential than the original core used in the Honey Badger, Honey Badger Urethane, and Honey Badger Claw. Between the higher differential and the stronger coverstock, we had more total hook with the Money Badger Tour than with both the Claw and the Truth Tour. The Money Badger Tour also provides more overall traction and controls the breakpoint better than the Money Badger.
All three of our testers saw plenty of hook with the Money Badger Tour on our fresh heavy oil pattern. The box finish easily read the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Money Badger Tour Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Money Badger Tour vs. 900 Global Badger Infused
- 900 Global Money Badger Tour vs. 900 Global Flux
- 900 Global Money Badger Tour vs. 900 Global Honey Badger Claw
- 900 Global Money Badger Tour vs. 900 Global Money Badger
- 900 Global Money Badger Tour vs. 900 Global Ordnance
- 900 Global Money Badger Tour vs. 900 Global Volt
To compare the 900 Global Money Badger Tour to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Money Badger Tour Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.