General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S78R Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Black Solid
Core Specs
Name:Inverted Grapnel Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.044
Int. Diff:0.008

The Money Badger Tour is the second of two new entries into 900 Global’s Tour Preferred 700 series lineup, along with the Money Badger. This ball shares its Inverted Grapnel Asymmetric core with the Money Badger, so differences in these two balls all come from the coverstock and box finish. The core is paired with the S78R Solid coverstock from the Truth Tour that is finished with a 2000 Abralon pad, creating much earlier and more total hook than its pearlized counterpart. The Inverted Grapnel Asymmetric core provides a higher differential than the original core used in the Honey Badger, Honey Badger Urethane, and Honey Badger Claw. Between the higher differential and the stronger coverstock, we had more total hook with the Money Badger Tour than with both the Claw and the Truth Tour. The Money Badger Tour also provides more overall traction and controls the breakpoint better than the Money Badger.

All three of our testers saw plenty of hook with the Money Badger Tour on our fresh heavy oil pattern. The box finish easily read the

