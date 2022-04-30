General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Harsh Reality
|Reviewed:
|February 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reserve Blend 902 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Atomic / Graphite / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Disturbance Asymmetric AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
The Reality has been a mainstay in the 900 Global line since the start of 2021. The new Harsh Reality brings back the Disturbance Asymmetric core design, but with an upgrade to the Amplified Inertia outer core. The result is a slightly lower RG and slightly higher differentials compared to the Reality, Altered Reality, and Reality Check. The Reserve Blend 902 Solid coverstock comes out of the box at the same 2000 Abralon finish as the original Reality. We found the Harsh Reality to be just a bit stronger overall compared to the Reality, with more back end motion than the Eternity Pi, and it was best for all three of our bowlers on our heavy oil test condition.
Stroker
Stroker loved the amount of total hook he saw from the Harsh Reality. The ball was very strong, with more length and a stronger move downlane compared to his Eternity Pi on the heavy oil pattern. The Harsh Reality allowed him to move inside as the oil in the front started to break down, with more hook than the Xponent. He kept the ball at the box from start to finish, taking advantage of the strong hook it created for him.
Stroker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the medium oil pattern, with more hold than the other testers. The traction the ball created allowed him to swing it to the right off his hand without burning up or starting too early. He saw this pattern break down much more quickly than the heavy oil pattern, causing him to move his laydown point farther left much earlier. He
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Harsh Reality Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Harsh Reality vs. 900 Global Eternity
- 900 Global Harsh Reality vs. 900 Global Eternity Pi
- 900 Global Harsh Reality vs. 900 Global Reality
- 900 Global Harsh Reality vs. 900 Global Sublime
- 900 Global Harsh Reality vs. 900 Global Xponent
- 900 Global Harsh Reality vs. 900 Global Zen Gold Label
- 900 Global Harsh Reality vs. 900 Global Zen U
To compare the 900 Global Harsh Reality to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Harsh Reality Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.