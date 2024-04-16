900 Global Harsh Reality Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Harsh Reality Pearl
Reviewed:August 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Reserve Blend 902 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Reacta Gloss
Color:Orange / Silver / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Disturbance Asymmetric AI
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.019

The new Harsh Reality Pearl shares the Disturbance Asymmetric AI core design with the original Harsh Reality, and they also share a similar color scheme. The differences come in the coverstock material and box finish. The Harsh Reality Pearl uses the Reserve Blend 902 Pearl cover that is finished with Reacta Gloss. This cover and box finish combination allows this ball to be clean through the front and very responsive at the breakpoint. The 900 Global lineup is currently fairly limited in size, and the Harsh Reality Pearl is the only polished asymmetrical offering available right now. We found this ball to pop off the dry harder than both the Xponent Pearl and the Sublime while also providing more total hook. This type of motion was best for all three of our bowlers on our medium oil test pattern.

Cranker

Cranker had a slightly better reaction than the other two bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Harsh Reality Pearl. This ball allowed him to play the part of the lane where he is most comfortable. He could start the ball near board 30 off his hand, crossing between the third and fourth arrows and getting it out to seven at the breakpoint. The ball did an excellent job of storing energy, providing tons of recovery and continuation at the back end. When the ball started going high in transition, he was able to keep striking by moving everything left to keep the ball in the oil longer. He saw no signs of any over/under reaction as he got farther inside with the Harsh Reality Pearl. The ball continued to perform just as well as the pattern broke down as it did on the fresh. Bowlers who thought the Sublime was a little too smooth at the breakpoint or a little too forward downline can use the Harsh Reality Pearl to

Additional 900 Global Harsh Reality Pearl Resources

