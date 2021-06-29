900 Global Wolverine

General Info

Brand:
Name:Wolverine
Reviewed:December 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:S70 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Navy / Aqua
Core Specs
Name:Lacerate 2.0
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.54
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

The Wolverine changes things up in 900 Global’s Tour Preferred 700 line. This ball goes away from the asymmetrical Grapnel 2.0 core that was used in the Honey Badger Revival and Honey Badger Intensity. The Wolverine instead uses the symmetrical Lacerate 2.0 design, an updated version of what was used in the Badger and White Hot Badger, which features a lower RG and higher differential than the original Lacerate core. The trusty S70 Pearl coverstock is wrapped around this symmetrical core and comes out of the box with a 1500 grit polished finish, giving the Wolverine good length and downlane recovery.

Stroker loved his reaction with the Wolverine on the dry oil pattern. The Wolverine created an excellent shape at the breakpoint and hit the pins very hard for him. It hooked enough to push him into the track, and then left of it in transition, but the ball never stopped carrying. With room for error both inside and outside, Stroker felt very comfortable and simply chased the pattern farther inside as it started to break down. On the medium pattern, Stroker’s rev rate caused some struggles with

