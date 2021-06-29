General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Wolverine
|Reviewed:
|December 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S70 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Navy / Aqua
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Lacerate 2.0
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Wolverine changes things up in 900 Global’s Tour Preferred 700 line. This ball goes away from the asymmetrical Grapnel 2.0 core that was used in the Honey Badger Revival and Honey Badger Intensity. The Wolverine instead uses the symmetrical Lacerate 2.0 design, an updated version of what was used in the Badger and White Hot Badger, which features a lower RG and higher differential than the original Lacerate core. The trusty S70 Pearl coverstock is wrapped around this symmetrical core and comes out of the box with a 1500 grit polished finish, giving the Wolverine good length and downlane recovery.
Stroker loved his reaction with the Wolverine on the dry oil pattern. The Wolverine created an excellent shape at the breakpoint and hit the pins very hard for him. It hooked enough to push him into the track, and then left of it in transition, but the ball never stopped carrying. With room for error both inside and outside, Stroker felt very comfortable and simply chased the pattern farther inside as it started to break down. On the medium pattern, Stroker’s rev rate caused some struggles with
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Wolverine Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Wolverine vs. 900 Global Altered Reality
- 900 Global Wolverine vs. 900 Global Honey Badger Intensity
- 900 Global Wolverine vs. 900 Global Ordnance C4
- 900 Global Wolverine vs. 900 Global Reality
- 900 Global Wolverine vs. 900 Global Zen
- 900 Global Wolverine vs. 900 Global Zen Master
To compare the 900 Global Wolverine to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Wolverine Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.