General Info

Brand:
Name:Defender Hybrid
Reviewed:October 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:ACT 3.0 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Purple / Pink / Violet
Core Specs
Name:Portal X
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.473
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.015

The Defender Hybrid is the follow-up to the solid Defender from the spring, and it features the same asymmetrical Portal X core design. This ball uses a new base formula called HyperKinetic22 to provide easier length and a more defined motion in the ACT 3.0 Hybrid coverstock. The box finish is a glossy combination of 500/1000/1500 SiaAir followed by Crown Factory Compound that helps make the Defender Hybrid cleaner and sharper downlane than the original Defender. This ball motion was useful for all three testers across our four oil patterns, but it was especially effective on the medium oil condition.

