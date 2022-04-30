General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Defender Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|October 2022
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ACT 3.0 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple / Pink / Violet
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Portal X
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.473
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Defender Hybrid is the follow-up to the solid Defender from the spring, and it features the same asymmetrical Portal X core design. This ball uses a new base formula called HyperKinetic22 to provide easier length and a more defined motion in the ACT 3.0 Hybrid coverstock. The box finish is a glossy combination of 500/1000/1500 SiaAir followed by Crown Factory Compound that helps make the Defender Hybrid cleaner and sharper downlane than the original Defender. This ball motion was useful for all three testers across our four oil patterns, but it was especially effective on the medium oil condition.
Stroker really liked how well the Defender Hybrid turned the corner at the breakpoint on the medium pattern. He was able to play a small swing through the front and saw a very angular motion when the ball came out of the oil. The glossy hybrid cover provided plenty of hook and traction on shots that were pulled slightly inside of target, and this gave Stroker confidence to chase the oil left as the shot broke down. He saw a stronger move at the breakpoint and more total motion than he had with his Melee Jab Carbon and Quantum Evo Pearl, while still being a step
