General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Melee Jab Carbon
|Reviewed:
|August 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|AXH Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Carbon
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Melee
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Melee Jab Carbon joins the Brunswick family with the same symmetrical Melee core design as the Melee Jab Midnight Blue and the Knock Out Black and Blue. The cover has been updated to the AXH Pearl veneer that was used previously on the Zenith Pearl. Finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound, the Melee Jab Carbon provides plenty of versatility and a bit of a smoother motion than the Zenith Pearl that was finished at 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound and Crown Factory Polish.
Cranker had the best reaction of the three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He really liked the smoother motion at the breakpoint and the increased overall motion compared to the Melee Jab Midnight Blue. He had plenty of area on the fresh, and he saw even more separation between the two balls as the pattern broke down. This ball’s less aggressive cover was much better on this pattern than the Quantum Evo Hybrid for Cranker, which gave him some difficulty getting through the lane. Cranker also had the best reaction on the heavy oil pattern with the Melee Jab Carbon. He liked how aggressive he could be with his release without seeing the ball try to start early. The box finish allowed him to start farther right than he could with rougher-surfaced bowling balls like the Quantum Evo Solid or Hybrid. The weaker core meant he had to be a bit careful not to throw the ball through the lane, but this became less of an issue as the
