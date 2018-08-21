General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ECA-XR
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Maroon / Orange / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Kingpin Ultra Low RG
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.483
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Kingpin Rule uses the same asymmetrical Kingpin Ultra Low RG core shape as all the previous Kingpin releases. It pairs this weight block with the ECA-XR solid reactive coverstock from the Quantum Bias. The result is a ball that provides massive traction in the oil in addition to a big back end recovery. The Kingpin Rule uses its low RG (2.483″) design and a 500/2000 SiaAir factory finish to cut through oil like a hot knife through cold butter. We have seen Brunswick products in the past—like the Quantum Bias and Quantum Forest Green Solid—that can dig through the oil like the Rule, but this ball offers much more angle and continuation at the breakpoint.
The Kingpin Rule hooked on anything we threw it on. Our best reactions came on our heavy oil test pattern, where all three testers felt like they had the entire lane on the fresh. The rough box finish provided as much traction as we needed on shots that got right of target, while also using up just enough energy to allow it to sit in front of the pocket on shots that were tugged left. The Kingpin Rule’s low RG weight blocked revved up quickly off our hands and kept us from ever feeling like we were going to slide past the breakpoint. All three testers started two to five boards left with their feet from where they lined up with the
