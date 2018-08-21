Brunswick Kingpin Rule

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:ECA-XR
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Maroon / Orange / White
Core Specs
Name:Kingpin Ultra Low RG
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.483
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.020

The Kingpin Rule uses the same asymmetrical Kingpin Ultra Low RG core shape as all the previous Kingpin releases. It pairs this weight block with the ECA-XR solid reactive coverstock from the Quantum Bias. The result is a ball that provides massive traction in the oil in addition to a big back end recovery. The Kingpin Rule uses its low RG (2.483″) design and a 500/2000 SiaAir factory finish to cut through oil like a hot knife through cold butter. We have seen Brunswick products in the past—like the Quantum Bias and Quantum Forest Green Solid—that can dig through the oil like the Rule, but this ball offers much more angle and continuation at the breakpoint.

The Kingpin Rule hooked on anything we threw it on. Our best reactions came on our heavy oil test pattern, where all three testers felt like they had the entire lane on the fresh. The rough box finish provided as much traction as we needed on shots that got right of target, while also using up just enough energy to allow it to sit in front of the pocket on shots that were tugged left. The Kingpin Rule’s low RG weight blocked revved up quickly off our hands and kept us from ever feeling like we were going to slide past the breakpoint. All three testers started two to five boards left with their feet from where they lined up with the

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.