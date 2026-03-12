Brunswick Strategy Logic

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Strategy Logic
Reviewed:October 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C2 - EVO Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Gold / Orange
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Core Specs
Name:Dual Centric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.509
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.016

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Strategy Logic is the second ball to use the Dual Centric asymmetrical weight block for Brunswick. This ball swaps from the HK22C2 – EVO Pearl coverstock on the Strategy to the HK22C2 – EVO Hybrid cover on this release. Both balls share the same 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound box finish. The change to the hybrid shell usually makes bowling balls create more traction in the midlane and blend out the downlane motion, but we saw more length and more angularity from the Strategy Logic than from the Strategy. The added length kept us from having much of a look on the heavy oil pattern with the Strategy Logic, even with its stronger response off the friction. Balls like the Combat Hybrid and the Alert were much better on the longer pattern because of their duller covers creating more traction through the oil.

Stroker

Stroker really liked the added motion he saw at the end of the pattern on the fresh medium oil condition. The Strategy Logic allowed him to swing the ball to the right off his hand, offering plenty of motion off the spot to get it up to the pocket. He liked how little energy this ball wasted getting downlane, ensuring a strong move to the pocket. He saw this ball recover from spots where his Warning Alert wanted to push a little too far down the lane when he had his angles open. The stronger cover and added flare potential from this ball let him cover more boards without giving up any downlane continuation. The added hook made it very easy to move left and stay in the pocket as the pattern started to break down. He could make small 1-and-1 moves left with his laydown point to find more oil in

Additional Brunswick Strategy Logic Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.