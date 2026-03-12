General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Strategy Logic
|Reviewed:
|October 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 - EVO Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Gold / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dual Centric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.509
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Strategy Logic is the second ball to use the Dual Centric asymmetrical weight block for Brunswick. This ball swaps from the HK22C2 – EVO Pearl coverstock on the Strategy to the HK22C2 – EVO Hybrid cover on this release. Both balls share the same 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound box finish. The change to the hybrid shell usually makes bowling balls create more traction in the midlane and blend out the downlane motion, but we saw more length and more angularity from the Strategy Logic than from the Strategy. The added length kept us from having much of a look on the heavy oil pattern with the Strategy Logic, even with its stronger response off the friction. Balls like the Combat Hybrid and the Alert were much better on the longer pattern because of their duller covers creating more traction through the oil.
Stroker
Stroker really liked the added motion he saw at the end of the pattern on the fresh medium oil condition. The Strategy Logic allowed him to swing the ball to the right off his hand, offering plenty of motion off the spot to get it up to the pocket. He liked how little energy this ball wasted getting downlane, ensuring a strong move to the pocket. He saw this ball recover from spots where his Warning Alert wanted to push a little too far down the lane when he had his angles open. The stronger cover and added flare potential from this ball let him cover more boards without giving up any downlane continuation. The added hook made it very easy to move left and stay in the pocket as the pattern started to break down. He could make small 1-and-1 moves left with his laydown point to find more oil in
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Brunswick Strategy Logic Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Strategy Logic vs. Brunswick Combat Solid
- Brunswick Strategy Logic vs. Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black
- Brunswick Strategy Logic vs. Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black
- Brunswick Strategy Logic vs. Brunswick Infinity Quest
- Brunswick Strategy Logic vs. Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl
- Brunswick Strategy Logic vs. Brunswick Purple Rhino Pro
- Brunswick Strategy Logic vs. Brunswick Strategy
- Brunswick Strategy Logic vs. Brunswick Warning Alert
To compare the Brunswick Strategy Logic to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Strategy Logic Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.