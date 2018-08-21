General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Exciter Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Jet Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Chaos
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Chaos Black is the newest addition to the Orange Line for Columbia 300. This Chaos uses the same symmetrical weight block as the green and black Chaos from earlier this year, providing an RG of 2.48″ and a total differential of 0.054″. It features a solid version of the Exciter coverstock. This cover is finished with 500/1000 Abralon and then polished with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish, making it one of the few factory-polished reactive solids on the market. Its glossier surface finish helps to give the Chaos Black more length and a stronger reaction off the dry than the previous Chaos.
On our fresh medium oil test pattern, Cranker loved his reaction with the box-finished Chaos Black. He struggled to use the Chaos on this pattern, but the Chaos Black would be one of the first balls out of his bag on this type of condition. He could start his ball five boards right from where he tried to play with the Chaos and get it about three boards farther right at the breakpoint. His ball’s move off the dry was strong and with lots of continuation. He had plenty of forgiveness with this ball, as its polished finish helped keep it from hooking early on shots that were grabbed and over-hit at the bottom of the swing. His good shots went through the pins like
