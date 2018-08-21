General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Exciter Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Green / Smoke
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Chaos
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Chaos brings back an older nameplate into the Orange Line for Columbia 300. The new Chaos weight block results in a lower RG (2.48″) than any of the original Chaos balls from the late 1990s. The coverstock is a hybrid version of the Exciter cover that can be found in its reactive solid form on the Savage. This hybrid cover is finished with a 500/2000 Abralon combination, giving the Chaos very early traction on the lane. This early traction creates a big move in the middle of the lane and a controlled shape off the end of the pattern.
All three testers saw the early hook of the Chaos give them their best reactions on our fresh heavy oil test pattern. The rough cover picked up very heavily, creating lots of midlane hook. The low RG core shape revved up early, allowing all three testers to keep the Chaos from skidding past the breakpoint. Everyone started toward the center of the lane, targeting between the third and fourth arrows and using the 10 board as the breakpoint downlane. Shots that got farther right either didn’t make it up to the pocket or hit very flat at the pins. The midlane traction kept this ball from ever sliding too far down the lane or overreacting to the dry at the end of the pattern. This caused some trouble later in the session for all three testers. Once the oil in the
