General Info
|Brand:
|Columbia 300
|Name:
|Rally
|Reviewed:
|April 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - Formula 1 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Royal Blue / Lime / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Shifter
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.478
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
Specs-wise, the Rally should look familiar to Columbia 300 fans. The asymmetrical Shifter core returns to the C300 High Performance line after previously being used in the Speed series. This core shape is unchanged in this ball from the Speed, High Speed, and Top Speed. The cover has been upgraded from Formula 1 Hybrid in the original Speed to the new HK22C – Formula 1 Hybrid shell. The Rally has a box finish of 500/2000 SiaAir, leaving its hybrid coverstock rough enough to handle heavy volumes of oil. We felt that the change in coverstock material made this ball more angular at the breakpoint and stronger in the oil compared to the original Speed. These changes gave us more total hook than both the Atlas Hybrid and the Super Cuda PowerCOR. The strong hook potential was very good for all three of our bowlers on our heavy oil and sport patterns.
Stroker
Stroker really appreciated the strong motion that this ball provided in the middle part of the lane on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The sanded finish, aggressive coverstock, and big-flaring core design of the Rally made easy work of this condition. He was able to play a small swing off his hand, having plenty of hook and recovery downlane. As the front of the lane and the track area started to hook, he moved left with his laydown point and his target at the arrows to find more oil and keep the ball in the pocket. He liked how well the Rally went through the pins from this deeper line, something he has trouble getting balls to do sometimes on this pattern. The box finish was very good from start to finish for him, so he didn’t make any surface changes. He found the Rally to
Additional Columbia 300 Rally Resources
Click here to visit Columbia 300's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.