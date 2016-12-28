DV8 Freakshow Solid

General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Class 8 Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Blue / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Freakshow Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.481
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Freakshow Solid uses the same low RG (2.481″) and high differential (0.054″) symmetrical core as the original Freakshow. The difference comes in the box finish and coverstock. This time, DV8 has paired this core with the Class 8 Solid Reactive cover that has a 500/1500 SiaAir box finish. This rougher box finish and solid reactive coverstock give the Freakshow Solid much more traction than the polished cover on the original Freakshow. This added friction makes this ball a viable option on heavy oil patterns.
The Freakshow Solid picked up very strong off the hand of all three testers on our slickest condition, easily giving them the hook they needed to hit the pocket regularly on this heavy oil pattern. Its dull coverstock easily handled the length and volume of oil for all three testers, allowing the Freakshow Solid a lot of free hook on what is generally a fairly tight lane condition. They all left the ball at its box finish the entire ...
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.