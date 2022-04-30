General Info
|Brand:
|DV8
|Name:
|Verge Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|November 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Inciter Max Flip
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Orange / Purple Sparkle
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Threshold
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.476
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The DV8 Verge Hybrid uses the same symmetrical Threshold core design that was found in the Verge Solid and the original Verge from 2019. It features an HK22-based version of the hybrid Inciter Max Flip coverstock, finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Factory Compound. This ball provided a smoother arc at the breakpoint than we were expecting. We had better results with it when we played straighter up the lane than when trying to swing it and cover more total boards.
Playing straighter in the front of the lane is where Stroker really excels. After a few shots with the Verge Hybrid, it was very clear that his ball reaction was better than the other two bowlers with the box finish on the medium oil pattern. Stroker was kicking out the corners and was able to stay outside during transition. He kept the ball at the box finish and could play straighter than he could with the Chill, Verge Solid, or other sanded balls. Stroker saw a better reaction than the other two bowlers on the dry pattern as well. His ball was incredibly predictable on this pattern, and it never tried to over-hook when it got to the dry. The box finish allowed the ball to clear the front easily, and his reaction continued to improve as the session went on. Carrydown gave Stroker more hold, while the ball remained predictable as more friction developed in the track area. Stroker needed a bit of help getting the Verge Hybrid started early enough on the fresh sport pattern. With too much skid from
