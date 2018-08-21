General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GB 11.2 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Black / Gold / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Cyclone Torque
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Ebonite introduces the new Destiny Hybrid as a third coverstock option in their Lower Mid Performance line. As expected from a polished hybrid, this ball fits between the Destiny Solid and Destiny Pearl in length, motion off the breakpoint, back end recovery, and total hook. The Destiny Hybrid uses the same Cyclone Torque core as the other two Destiny releases, along with the GB 11.2 Hybrid coverstock. This coverstock is polished with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish, giving it good length on medium to drier lane conditions.
We had our best reaction with the Destiny Hybrid on our medium oil test pattern. Each of our testers played three boards left with their feet and target on the fresh compared to the Destiny Pearl. The increased traction in the oil allowed them to play closer to the middle of the lane without seeing their balls skid as far as the Destiny Pearl. The added midlane motion was not as early as the dull-finished Destiny Solid, but it was enough to play farther left on the fresh than with the Destiny Pearl. The Hybrid didn’t snap as hard off the dry as the Pearl, but it didn’t have to since it started hooking earlier. All three testers could make small moves left with their feet and
