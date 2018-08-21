ebonite-destiny-hybrid

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:GB 11.2 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Black / Gold / Silver
Core Specs
Name:Cyclone Torque
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

Ebonite introduces the new Destiny Hybrid as a third coverstock option in their Lower Mid Performance line. As expected from a polished hybrid, this ball fits between the Destiny Solid and Destiny Pearl in length, motion off the breakpoint, back end recovery, and total hook. The Destiny Hybrid uses the same Cyclone Torque core as the other two Destiny releases, along with the GB 11.2 Hybrid coverstock. This coverstock is polished with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish, giving it good length on medium to drier lane conditions.

We had our best reaction with the Destiny Hybrid on our medium oil test pattern. Each of our testers played three boards left with their feet and target on the fresh compared to the Destiny Pearl. The increased traction in the oil allowed them to play closer to the middle of the lane without seeing their balls skid as far as the Destiny Pearl. The added midlane motion was not as early as the dull-finished Destiny Solid, but it was enough to play farther left on the fresh than with the Destiny Pearl. The Hybrid didn’t snap as hard off the dry as the Pearl, but it didn’t have to since it started hooking earlier. All three testers could make small moves left with their feet and

Ebonite Destiny Hybrid Comparisons

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.