ebonite emerge

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Emerge
Reviewed:July 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Optimize Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Black / Silver / Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Emerge
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.510
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.021

The Emerge provides bowlers with both a new core and a new coverstock from the Ebonite brand. The new Emerge core is a strong asymmetrical shape with a 2.510″ RG, a 0.053″ total differential, and 0.021″ intermediate differential. This gives it a higher RG and differential compared to the Polaris, with a higher RG and a lower differential compared to The One Remix. In addition to the new core shape, the Optimize Pearl coverstock uses the HK22 base resin formula and provides a strong back end motion. Finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, this glossy cover can handle some oil, but it matched up best for our three testers on our medium oil house shot pattern.

Cranker had a fantastic reaction on the fresh medium pattern with the Emerge. With plenty of room at the breakpoint, the ball effortlessly cleared the front and came roaring back off the end of the pattern. He saw more overall hook than The One Remix and Game Breaker 4 Pearl, whereas the Envision Pearl hooked more and crossed over from the same line as the Emerge. Cranker stayed in the same part of the lane for about two games before the pattern started to hook more in the track area. At this point, he simply moved left and continued striking. Cranker’s higher rev rate allowed the Emerge to be more useful for him than the other two testers on the heavy oil pattern. He needed to move his feet three boards right from where he started on

Ebonite Emerge Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Ebonite Emerge to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Ebonite Emerge Resources

Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.