General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Emerge
|Reviewed:
|July 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Optimize Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Silver / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Emerge
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.510
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Emerge provides bowlers with both a new core and a new coverstock from the Ebonite brand. The new Emerge core is a strong asymmetrical shape with a 2.510″ RG, a 0.053″ total differential, and 0.021″ intermediate differential. This gives it a higher RG and differential compared to the Polaris, with a higher RG and a lower differential compared to The One Remix. In addition to the new core shape, the Optimize Pearl coverstock uses the HK22 base resin formula and provides a strong back end motion. Finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, this glossy cover can handle some oil, but it matched up best for our three testers on our medium oil house shot pattern.
Cranker had a fantastic reaction on the fresh medium pattern with the Emerge. With plenty of room at the breakpoint, the ball effortlessly cleared the front and came roaring back off the end of the pattern. He saw more overall hook than The One Remix and Game Breaker 4 Pearl, whereas the Envision Pearl hooked more and crossed over from the same line as the Emerge. Cranker stayed in the same part of the lane for about two games before the pattern started to hook more in the track area. At this point, he simply moved left and continued striking. Cranker’s higher rev rate allowed the Emerge to be more useful for him than the other two testers on the heavy oil pattern. He needed to move his feet three boards right from where he started on
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Ebonite Emerge Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Emerge vs. Ebonite Envision Pearl
- Ebonite Emerge vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022)
- Ebonite Emerge vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid
- Ebonite Emerge vs. Ebonite The One Remix
To compare the Ebonite Emerge to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Emerge Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.