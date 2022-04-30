General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Game Breaker 4 Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|April 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - GB 12.0 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Enhanced V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Game Breaker 4 Hybrid brings the HK22 coverstock base formula into the iconic Game Breaker line. The Game Breaker 3 Black/Blue used the GB 12.0 Hybrid coverstock, but the new HK22 formulation allows the Game Breaker 4 Hybrid to dig into the midlane more and create a more responsive shape downlane. This new addition provided ample traction in the midlane and a strong back end movement with its 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound box finish. Using the same symmetrical Enhanced V2 core featured in many previous Game Breaker balls, the GB4 Hybrid performed best for our bowlers on our medium oil test pattern.
Tweener had the best overall look with this ball and the most consistent performance across the medium, dry, and sport patterns. He saw increased motion at the breakpoint compared to his Game Breaker 4 Pearl on the medium pattern. The ball picked up earlier in the midlane than the GB4 Pearl and provided more length than the Game Breaker 2 and Envision Pearl. He could play several different angles on the fresh with the box finish, with the option of playing farther outside and being firm with it or hooking it a few more boards with his normal speed. The strong downlane move gave him all the recovery he needed and proved beneficial as the lanes dried out and he could no longer play straighter. He simply moved left to find more oil and continued to see a strong motion through the pins. Tweener liked his look with the box finish on the dry oil pattern. The ball was
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid vs. Ebonite Envision Pearl
- Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 2 (2022)
- Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Pearl
- Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid vs. Ebonite Polaris Hybrid
- Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid vs. Ebonite The One Remix
To compare the Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Game Breaker 4 Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.