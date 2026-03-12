Ebonite Turbo X NU

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Turbo X NU
Reviewed:June 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:NU Active
Type:Not Urethane
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir
Color:Purple / Grey
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Core Specs
Name:Turbo
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.517
Diff:0.040
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Ebonite Turbo X NU has the same symmetrical Turbo weight block as the Turbo X, but it uses a different coverstock formulation and box finish to make a very different ball motion. The Turbo X NU features the NU Active coverstock, a variation of the Not Urethane coverstocks that the Brunswick brands have used in response to new USBC rules regarding urethane. This cover is finished with 500/1000 SiaAir, giving the ball tons of traction that allows it to pick up strongly in the oil. The ball provided early traction, but it didn’t burn up as much downlane as traditional urethane covers. This made the Turbo X NU much more versatile with the added continuation at the back end. It was more usable across more conditions, and we were able to chase it farther left than we could with previous NU coverstocks. It also created more overall hook, which allowed it to also have a decent reaction on our heavy oil pattern.

Cranker

Cranker was able to use the Turbo X NU’s bigger back end motion and added downlane continuation to open his angles and play the lanes where he likes on the dry oil pattern. He could easily start farther left with his laydown and get really steep with his angles to project the ball to the right. As long as he got it out to at least board six downlane, the ball was going to hit the pocket. If he got it there early, the ball was smooth enough to roll off the friction instead of responding too quickly, keeping it in the pocket. Getting it to the spot farther down the lane allowed the ball to be more angular than traditional urethane covers. This ball also wasn’t changing the lane as much as urethane covers typically do,

Ebonite Turbo X NU Comparisons

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To compare the Ebonite Turbo X NU to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Ebonite Turbo X NU Resources

Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.