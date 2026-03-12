General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Turbo X NU
|Reviewed:
|June 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NU Active
|Type:
|Not Urethane
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple / Grey
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Turbo
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.517
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Ebonite Turbo X NU has the same symmetrical Turbo weight block as the Turbo X, but it uses a different coverstock formulation and box finish to make a very different ball motion. The Turbo X NU features the NU Active coverstock, a variation of the Not Urethane coverstocks that the Brunswick brands have used in response to new USBC rules regarding urethane. This cover is finished with 500/1000 SiaAir, giving the ball tons of traction that allows it to pick up strongly in the oil. The ball provided early traction, but it didn’t burn up as much downlane as traditional urethane covers. This made the Turbo X NU much more versatile with the added continuation at the back end. It was more usable across more conditions, and we were able to chase it farther left than we could with previous NU coverstocks. It also created more overall hook, which allowed it to also have a decent reaction on our heavy oil pattern.
Cranker
Cranker was able to use the Turbo X NU’s bigger back end motion and added downlane continuation to open his angles and play the lanes where he likes on the dry oil pattern. He could easily start farther left with his laydown and get really steep with his angles to project the ball to the right. As long as he got it out to at least board six downlane, the ball was going to hit the pocket. If he got it there early, the ball was smooth enough to roll off the friction instead of responding too quickly, keeping it in the pocket. Getting it to the spot farther down the lane allowed the ball to be more angular than traditional urethane covers. This ball also wasn’t changing the lane as much as urethane covers typically do,
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Ebonite Turbo X NU Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Turbo X NU vs. Ebonite Entity Pearl
- Ebonite Turbo X NU vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid
- Ebonite Turbo X NU vs. Ebonite Spartan
- Ebonite Turbo X NU vs. Ebonite Turbo X
To compare the Ebonite Turbo X NU to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Turbo X NU Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.