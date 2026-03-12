General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Turbo X Pearl
|Reviewed:
|October 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - GB 10.7 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Red / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Turbo
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.517
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Turbo X Pearl rolls into Ebonite’s Mid Performance line, joining the Turbo X, Turbo X NU, and GB5-line balls at this price point. This ball shares the symmetrical Turbo core with the Turbo X and the Turbo X NU. The coverstock is an HK22-based version of the GB 10.7 Pearl cover. This is the same shell that was used on the Fireball from 2023. It is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, providing very easy length through the front of the lane. As clean as this cover was when paired with this higher-RG (2.517″) core shape, we needed to see some friction on the lane for this ball to be at its best.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction on the medium oil pattern with the Turbo X Pearl. He could be extremely strong with his release, and the ball never tried to hook early. Even when he strapped on it all he wanted, the ball effortlessly floated to the breakpoint. It was strong off the spot, using all the energy it retained by having so much easy length. The ball did very little to change the oil pattern on its own. It wasn’t until duller balls had gone down the lane and broken down the pattern that he needed to start moving his laydown point. Once balls like the Game Breaker 5 Hybrid broke down the oil in the front and in the track area, he needed to move farther left with the Turbo X Pearl. He easily had the recovery he needed to see from the steeper
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Ebonite Turbo X Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Turbo X Pearl vs. Ebonite Entity Pearl
- Ebonite Turbo X Pearl vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid
- Ebonite Turbo X Pearl vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Pearl
- Ebonite Turbo X Pearl vs. Ebonite Spartan
- Ebonite Turbo X Pearl vs. Ebonite Spartan Pearl
- Ebonite Turbo X Pearl vs. Ebonite The Great One
- Ebonite Turbo X Pearl vs. Ebonite The One Ovation
- Ebonite Turbo X Pearl vs. Ebonite Turbo X
- Ebonite Turbo X Pearl vs. Ebonite Turbo X NU
To compare the Ebonite Turbo X Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Turbo X Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.